Who is the Top Investor In Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $93.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.35% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -16.48% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.22, the stock is -1.03% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -5.70% off its SMA200. BBY registered -20.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.41%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $15.33B and $46.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.46 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.81% and -22.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.50M, and float is at 200.21M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harmon Damien, the company’s EVP, Omnichannel. SEC filings show that Harmon Damien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $73.21 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41489.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Barry Corie S (CEO) sold a total of 25,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $77.95 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Bonfig Jason J (Chief Merchandising Officer) disposed off 10,963 shares at an average price of $77.95 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 46,250 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 14.14% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is -2.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.