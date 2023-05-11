Who is the Top Investor In Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $192.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUDI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is 26.85% and 40.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing 16.48% at the moment leaves the stock -59.95% off its SMA200. HUDI registered -81.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.82.

The stock witnessed a 56.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.52%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.36% over the week and 34.39% over the month.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $69.80M and $76.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.55. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.85% and -97.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.27M, and float is at 4.24M with Short Float at 7.53%.