Who is the Top Investor In Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $4.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXSQ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.32% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.32% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 1.78% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. OXSQ registered -20.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.65%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.85%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.50. Distance from 52-week low is 10.64% and -27.27% from its 52-week high.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.90M, and float is at 45.06M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COHEN JONATHAN H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that COHEN JONATHAN H bought 1,773 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $7143.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.7 million shares.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that ROSENTHAL SAUL B (President and COO) bought a total of 1,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $4.03 per share for $7143.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.54 million shares of the OXSQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, COHEN JONATHAN H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 832 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $3328.0. The insider now directly holds 1,702,595 shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ).