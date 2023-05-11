Who is the Top Investor In Valaris Limited (VAL)?

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.17 and a high of $80.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.48% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 25.71% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.43, the stock is -2.36% and -6.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.40% off its SMA200. VAL registered 13.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.78%, and is 7.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Valaris Limited (VAL) has around 5450 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.89% and -25.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Valaris Limited (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris Limited (VAL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valaris Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year

Valaris Limited (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.40M, and float is at 69.63M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Valaris Limited (VAL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Valaris Limited (VAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 18,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $71.65 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.97 million shares.

Valaris Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 258,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $71.65 per share for $18.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.98 million shares of the VAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,372 shares at an average price of $75.02 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 9,243,818 shares of Valaris Limited (VAL).