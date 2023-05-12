4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) is -23.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.32 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDMT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.17% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.52% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is -7.82% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -4.25% at the moment leaves the stock 9.20% off its SMA200. FDMT registered 65.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.79%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.86% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $533.19M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 217.67% and -36.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.60%).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.49M, and float is at 28.66M with Short Float at 9.89%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP bought 850,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $13.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.79 million shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Chacko Jacob (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $20.05 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FDMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Bizily Scott (Chief Legal and HR Officer) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 2,109 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -42.33% lower over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -24.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.