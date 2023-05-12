ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACIW stock was last observed hovering at around $24.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.38% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.26% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is 0.07% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 3.36% off its SMA200. ACIW registered -3.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.61.

The stock witnessed a -2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.32%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has around 3349 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.06 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.18% and -15.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACI Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.16M, and float is at 106.99M with Short Float at 2.20%.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Puppala Ram Kumar, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $22.03 per share for a total of $22030.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49603.0 shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 109.06% up over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -13.36% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 34.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.