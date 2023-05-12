Amedisys Inc. (AMED) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is -8.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.36 and a high of $131.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $73.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65%.

Currently trading at $76.64, the stock is -2.23% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -18.63% off its SMA200. AMED registered -32.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.48.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.09%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.49% and -41.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Analyst Forecasts

Amedisys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.56M, and float is at 31.91M with Short Float at 6.72%.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by North Michael Paul, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $86.43 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4164.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Bohnert Denise M. (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $115.00 per share for $64055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11850.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 8.70% up over the past 12 months and National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -16.41% lower over the same period.