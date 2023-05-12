Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is 107.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $15.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is 25.95% and 45.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 93.91% off its SMA200. AVDL registered 274.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.07%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.23.

The stock witnessed a 52.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.43%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1316.19% and -5.77% from its 52-week high.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.20% this year

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.89M, and float is at 47.85M with Short Float at 8.14%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palczuk Linda, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Palczuk Linda bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $14.76 per share for a total of $36900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52400.0 shares.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Palczuk Linda (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.20 per share for $14405.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49900.0 shares of the AVDL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, MCHUGH THOMAS S (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.80 for $39000.0. The insider now directly holds 76,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) that is trading -53.04% down over the past 12 months and DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is 18.79% higher over the same period. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is -36.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.