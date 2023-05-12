Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) is -90.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYXT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -30.43% and -76.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -12.82% at the moment leaves the stock -94.21% off its SMA200. CYXT registered -98.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -51.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -92.27%, and is 11.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.81% over the week and 19.28% over the month.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has around 755 employees, a market worth around $25.88M and $746.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.24% and -98.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.67M, and float is at 132.37M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FONSECA NELSON A. JR, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $11.77 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Sagasta Carlos Ignacio (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 19,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $11.77 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54258.0 shares of the CYXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Rowland James Randolph (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 16,994 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 59,845 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).