Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.60 and a high of $45.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $35.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.63% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.84% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.02, the stock is 0.19% and -2.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.29% off its SMA200. PLAY registered -12.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.45%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 22748 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.60 and Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.32% and -23.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.50% this year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.32M, and float is at 44.35M with Short Float at 10.13%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 121 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pineiro Antonio, the company’s SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc. SEC filings show that Pineiro Antonio bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $34.90 per share for a total of $17450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23812.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78777.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Pineiro Antonio (SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $42.54 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 23,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 18.87% up over the past 12 months and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is 12.88% higher over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 40.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.