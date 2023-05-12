Here are the top Institutional holders of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is -47.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $63.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WISH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is 1.79% and -26.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -65.71% off its SMA200. WISH registered -81.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.04.

The stock witnessed a -3.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.14%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has around 886 employees, a market worth around $181.31M and $571.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.44% and -87.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.60%).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.90M, and float is at 21.51M with Short Float at 12.23%.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liu Ying Vivian, the company’s CFO and COO. SEC filings show that Liu Ying Vivian sold 340,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $0.46 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

ContextLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) (Head of Data Science) sold a total of 20,337 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $0.48 per share for $9721.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Jain Tarun Kumar (Former Chief Product Officer) disposed off 88,000 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $40058.0. The insider now directly holds 90,622 shares of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 3.05% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 2.64% higher over the same period.