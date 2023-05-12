Here are the top Institutional holders of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is -37.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $18.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLXE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.93% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.42% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is 7.79% and -7.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 20.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.87% off its SMA200. KLXE registered 164.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.45.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.59%, and is 17.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.37% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has around 1779 employees, a market worth around $168.67M and $781.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.73. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.33% and -42.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.50% this year

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.30M, and float is at 10.69M with Short Float at 8.37%.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Christopher J., the company’s. SEC filings show that Baker Christopher J. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $9.79 per share for a total of $44056.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Bouthillette Max () sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $9.85 per share for $9850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53241.0 shares of the KLXE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Baker Christopher J. () disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $12.38 for $55722.0. The insider now directly holds 166,541 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE).