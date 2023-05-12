Here are the top Institutional holders of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) shares

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is -38.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $43.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EYE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.47% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -18.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.76, the stock is 12.05% and 17.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 4.53% at the moment leaves the stock -27.33% off its SMA200. EYE registered -4.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.74.

The stock witnessed a 17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.48%, and is 6.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has around 13975 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.77 and Fwd P/E is 32.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.74% and -45.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.40% this year

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.83M, and float is at 77.46M with Short Float at 7.77%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Acharya Ravi, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $55760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 832.0 shares.

National Vision Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Hepner Virginia A (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $25.71 per share for $25707.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12588.0 shares of the EYE stock.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 2.64% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is 0.09% higher over the same period. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is -12.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.