Here are the top Institutional holders of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) shares

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) is -25.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPIR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.33% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 6.66% and -2.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -35.98% off its SMA200. SPIR registered -51.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.42.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.61%, and is 17.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.27% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has around 411 employees, a market worth around $108.99M and $80.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.39% and -64.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spire Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.70% this year

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.60M, and float is at 114.24M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Platzer Peter, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Platzer Peter sold 90,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $92385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.89 million shares.

Spire Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Condor Theresa (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 35,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $1.02 per share for $35891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the SPIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Krywe Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 22,787 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $23288.0. The insider now directly holds 1,004,662 shares of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR).