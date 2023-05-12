Here are the top Institutional holders of The Chemours Company (CC) shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is -8.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $44.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.83% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -12.68% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.17, the stock is -2.99% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -10.83% off its SMA200. CC registered -25.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.91%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.22. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.47% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chemours Company (CC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.00M, and float is at 146.83M with Short Float at 2.86%.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bellezza Alisha, the company’s President, Thermal Spec Solns. SEC filings show that Bellezza Alisha sold 27,716 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $35.47 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43931.0 shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Sparks Edwin C (President, Titan Tech Chem Sol) sold a total of 22,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $43.59 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CC stock.

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.41% down over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -32.42% lower over the same period.