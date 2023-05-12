Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is 19.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $71.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $69.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.59% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -15.93% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.40, the stock is -0.48% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 12.61% off its SMA200. AOS registered 16.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.83.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.94%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $10.12B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.85 and Fwd P/E is 18.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.84% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.90% this year

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.90M, and float is at 123.72M with Short Float at 4.57%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Otchere Benjamin A, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Otchere Benjamin A sold 4,285 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 547.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that SMITH MARK D (Director) sold a total of 1,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $69.75 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Larsen Michael M (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $66.89 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 11,425 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is 12.44% higher over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is 32.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.