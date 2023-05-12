Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is -33.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.86 and a high of $80.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.9% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 24.45% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.82, the stock is -12.31% and -21.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -34.77% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -38.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.53%.

The stock witnessed a -17.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.76%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3155 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.23. Profit margin for the company is 37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.42% and -45.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.94M, and float is at 139.79M with Short Float at 2.16%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kay Sabrina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kay Sabrina bought 6,840 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $43.88 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8846.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Deskus Archana (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $44.00 per share for $22000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9193.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, CAMPBELL MOLLY (Director) acquired 650 shares at an average price of $45.15 for $29348.0. The insider now directly holds 13,843 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is -24.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.