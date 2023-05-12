Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is 24.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.12 and a high of $125.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $114.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -0.45% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.50, the stock is -2.68% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 13.23% off its SMA200. H registered 32.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.64%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $11.95B and $5.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.37 and Fwd P/E is 30.69. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.44% and -10.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 291.50% this year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.39M, and float is at 47.15M with Short Float at 8.50%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myers Malaika, the company’s. SEC filings show that Myers Malaika sold 9,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $110.59 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15956.0 shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL () sold a total of 31,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $111.95 per share for $3.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, VONDRASEK MARK R () disposed off 12,119 shares at an average price of $109.08 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 10,817 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 3.81% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 2.84% higher over the same period. Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) is -3.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.