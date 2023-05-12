Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is -13.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.36 and a high of $163.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $136.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $201.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.88% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 23.84% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.09, the stock is -2.82% and -2.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -6.93% off its SMA200. JAZZ registered -4.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.62%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $3.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.36% and -16.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.10% this year

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.06M, and float is at 61.37M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carr Patricia, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Carr Patricia sold 1,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $133.22 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6286.0 shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Sablich Kim (EVP, GM of U.S., Commercial Ma) sold a total of 3,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $139.74 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30560.0 shares of the JAZZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, O’Keefe Kenneth W (Director) disposed off 2,690 shares at an average price of $138.39 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 22,889 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.09% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.07% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 33.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.