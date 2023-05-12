LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) is -63.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $30.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGMK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.29% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.29% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is 18.60% and 10.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock -71.66% off its SMA200. LGMK registered -88.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.20.

The stock witnessed a 12.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.02%, and is 14.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.67% over the week and 22.96% over the month.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $4.06M and $11.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.00% and -89.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.40%).

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LogicMark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.00% this year

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.48M, and float is at 0.48M with Short Float at 29.71%.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Curtis Robert Arthur, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Curtis Robert Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $11460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27645.0 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -33.63% down over the past 12 months and Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) that is 1.36% higher over the same period. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is -5.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.