New Big Money Means Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) is -23.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $4.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.45% higher than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 0.81% and -16.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -46.07% off its SMA200. AEVA registered -63.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.88%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $215.89M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -77.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.10%).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.42M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 4.81%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 35,851 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $72283.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.82 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Dardashti Soroush Salehian (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 52,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $2.01 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.86 million shares of the AEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Dardashti Soroush Salehian (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 362,849 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 23,912,491 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA).