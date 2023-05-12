New Big Money Means Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is 11.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.7% off the consensus price target high of $7.42 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.26% lower than the price target low of $2.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 11.57% and 14.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. GOL registered -41.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.91.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.80%, and is 11.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 13765 employees, a market worth around $614.18M and $3.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.25. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.87% and -54.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.82M, and float is at 167.91M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -14.12% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 52.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.