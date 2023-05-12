New Big Money Means Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is -1.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.33 and a high of $41.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.42% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.16% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.02, the stock is -8.17% and -6.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.98% off its SMA200. GPRE registered 2.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.05.

The stock witnessed a -9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.11%, and is -10.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 902 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $3.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.14. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.01% and -27.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.90% this year

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.51M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 12.04%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson James D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson James D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $31.10 per share for a total of $62200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that MAPES MICHELLE (Chief Legal and Admin Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $31.31 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38153.0 shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, STARK JAMES E (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 787 shares at an average price of $31.85 for $25066.0. The insider now directly holds 11,184 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -55.40% down over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is 32.06% higher over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is -8.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.