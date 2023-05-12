New Big Money Means JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $27.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FROG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.64% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.80, the stock is 13.38% and 14.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 3.12% off its SMA200. FROG registered 24.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.96.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.31%, and is 11.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $280.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.50. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.40% and -18.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.20%).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JFrog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.26M, and float is at 79.17M with Short Float at 1.67%.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landman Yoav, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Landman Yoav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $21.35 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.26 million shares.

JFrog Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Shlomi Ben Haim (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 45,860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $20.96 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.25 million shares of the FROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Simon Frederic (Director) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $20.67 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 5,307,134 shares of JFrog Ltd. (FROG).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 15.07% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 1.90% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 2.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.