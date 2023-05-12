QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) is -50.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.13, the stock is -33.52% and -47.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -46.31% off its SMA200. QNST registered -27.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $609.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -50.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.76%, and is -17.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has around 791 employees, a market worth around $407.84M and $574.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.33% and -60.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuinStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.71M, and float is at 51.00M with Short Float at 4.13%.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Valenti Douglas, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Valenti Douglas sold 88,156 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $16.89 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

QuinStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Valenti Douglas (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 61,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $17.06 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.85 million shares of the QNST stock.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading -6.28% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 1.90% higher over the same period. TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is -51.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.