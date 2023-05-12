Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 47.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.39 and a high of $320.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $289.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.5% off its average median price target of $307.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.87% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -83.44% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $302.68, the stock is 9.03% and 27.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 25.51% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 122.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.83.

The stock witnessed a 21.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.04%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $10.68B and $489.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.23 and Fwd P/E is 67.65. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.63% and -5.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.00%).

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shockwave Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.18M, and float is at 35.72M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zacharias Isaac, the company’s President, CCO. SEC filings show that Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $289.00 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69454.0 shares.

Shockwave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Phung Trinh (VP, Finance) sold a total of 1,828 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $300.00 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21341.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, WATKINS FRANK T (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $261.43 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 3,796 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV).