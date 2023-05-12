SunOpta Inc. (STKL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is -8.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.85 and a high of $11.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is -5.80% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -13.14% off its SMA200. STKL registered 50.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.18.

The stock witnessed a -8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1453 employees, a market worth around $874.55M and $934.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.40. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.97% and -33.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analyst Forecasts

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.40% this year

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.94M, and float is at 105.73M with Short Float at 4.80%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buick Mike, the company’s SVP and GM. SEC filings show that Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $54574.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Largey David (Chief Quality Officer) sold a total of 6,788 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $8.37 per share for $56821.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36040.0 shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Fisher Rebecca (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.12 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 60,425 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 14.40% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 26.74% higher over the same period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -11.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.