Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Volatility At 2.38%, Should You Add A Position?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is 20.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.00 and a high of $137.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $124.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.9% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -4.64% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.57, the stock is 1.28% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 9.23% off its SMA200. TTWO registered 21.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.81.

The stock witnessed a 4.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.25%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has around 7799 employees, a market worth around $20.46B and $4.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.08. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -8.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.00M, and float is at 164.85M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slatoff Karl, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Slatoff Karl sold 68,351 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $122.12 per share for a total of $8.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that ZELNICK STRAUSS (Chairman, CEO) sold a total of 68,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $122.12 per share for $8.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Sheresky Michael (Director) disposed off 162 shares at an average price of $114.63 for $18570.0. The insider now directly holds 63,182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 0.16% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is 12.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.