Which institution holds the most shares in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is -12.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.96 and a high of $65.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CALM stock was last observed hovering at around $47.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.17% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.4% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.90, the stock is -6.42% and -11.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.32% off its SMA200. CALM registered -5.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.39.

The stock witnessed a -16.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.84%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has around 2985 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.10. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.96% and -26.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 504.00% this year

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.65M, and float is at 37.74M with Short Float at 18.64%.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, the company’s Executive Vice President Sales. SEC filings show that HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 1,201 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $60.15 per share for a total of $72240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4194.0 shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER (Director) sold a total of 1,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $54.70 per share for $64546.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42727.0 shares of the CALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Poole James E (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $59.45 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,909 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 0.09% up over the past 12 months and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) that is -20.65% lower over the same period. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is 12.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.