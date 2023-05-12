Which institution holds the most shares in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -7.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.68, the stock is -1.01% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -4.98% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.80.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.36%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $521.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 98.42. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.16% and -24.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.57M, and float is at 159.21M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PADGETT BARRY L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PADGETT BARRY L. sold 6,566 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $13.05 per share for a total of $85686.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16428.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that NELSON ZACHARY (Director) sold a total of 8,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $12.56 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16230.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, Flower Johanna (Director) disposed off 4,700 shares at an average price of $14.65 for $68855.0. The insider now directly holds 18,189 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).