Which institution holds the most shares in PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) is 40.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.42 and a high of $26.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.27% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.74% lower than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.32, the stock is -1.57% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 17.49% off its SMA200. PGTI registered 47.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.44%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.45 and Fwd P/E is 12.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.20% and -5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PGT Innovations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.40% this year

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.98M, and float is at 57.20M with Short Float at 3.09%.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaPinska Deborah L, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that LaPinska Deborah L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $25.60 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

PGT Innovations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Hershberger Rodney (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $25.56 per share for $63890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the PGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, LaPinska Deborah L (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.04 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 112,612 shares of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading 10.96% up over the past 12 months and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) that is 42.01% higher over the same period. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is -2.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.