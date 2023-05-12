Which institution holds the most shares in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is -30.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.89 and a high of $25.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFNC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is -7.31% and -15.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -30.89% off its SMA200. SFNC registered -38.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.71%.

The stock witnessed a -10.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.26%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has around 3202 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $979.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.40% and -42.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Analyst Forecasts

Simmons First National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.03M, and float is at 125.11M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massanelli Stephen C, the company’s SEVP. SEC filings show that Massanelli Stephen C bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $22470.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78329.0 shares.

Simmons First National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Massanelli Stephen C (SEVP) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $15.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76829.0 shares of the SFNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Massanelli Stephen C (SEVP) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $15.23 for $45690.0. The insider now directly holds 75,329 shares of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC).

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -23.13% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is -10.84% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -23.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.