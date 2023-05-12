Which institution holds the most shares in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) is 14.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.07 and a high of $47.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTYX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93%.

Currently trading at $37.57, the stock is 1.47% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock 17.28% off its SMA200. VTYX registered 160.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.90%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.73%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 239.39% and -20.49% from its 52-week high.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Analyst Forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.77M, and float is at 54.22M with Short Float at 13.45%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mohan Raju, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $39.28 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.54 million shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Krueger Christopher W (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $38.65 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the VTYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Nuss John (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $38.64 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 244,815 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX).

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.09% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 52.45% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -3.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.