Which Institutions Own Shares In Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)?

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.00 and a high of $99.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $81.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.72% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.97% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.93, the stock is -0.38% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 2.02% off its SMA200. TECH registered -6.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.00%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $13.03B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.90 and Fwd P/E is 33.88. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.48% and -17.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.01M, and float is at 155.74M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furlow Brenda S., the company’s SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $82.12 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26092.0 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Furlow Brenda S. (SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $82.01 per share for $65605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26092.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, HIGGINS JOHN L (Director) disposed off 512 shares at an average price of $385.40 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 5,502 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 33.87% higher over the same period.