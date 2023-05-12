Which Institutions Own Shares In FMC Corporation (FMC)?

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is -12.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.24 and a high of $134.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMC stock was last observed hovering at around $110.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $143.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.50, the stock is -8.34% and -9.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -8.77% off its SMA200. FMC registered -2.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.14.

The stock witnessed a -10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.18%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

FMC Corporation (FMC) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $13.51B and $5.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 12.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.46% and -18.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

FMC Corporation (FMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FMC Corporation (FMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year

FMC Corporation (FMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.34M, and float is at 124.56M with Short Float at 0.93%.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at FMC Corporation (FMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 87 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOUGLAS MARK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DOUGLAS MARK bought 4,121 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $115.53 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41672.0 shares.

FMC Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Sandifer Andrew D (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $127.77 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39061.0 shares of the FMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, pereira ronaldo (EVP, President, FMC Americas) disposed off 1,955 shares at an average price of $129.29 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 19,478 shares of FMC Corporation (FMC).

FMC Corporation (FMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corteva Inc. (CTVA) that is trading 7.59% up over the past 12 months.