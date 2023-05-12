Which Institutions Own Shares In IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is -7.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.75 and a high of $249.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $188.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $244.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.38% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.87, the stock is -1.81% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -9.20% off its SMA200. IQV registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.99.

The stock witnessed a -4.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.56%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 86000 employees, a market worth around $34.46B and $14.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.09 and Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.55% and -23.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.50M, and float is at 184.29M with Short Float at 0.87%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knightly Kevin C, the company’s. SEC filings show that Knightly Kevin C sold 4,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $225.61 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1973.0 shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Sherbet Eric () sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $230.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17053.0 shares of the IQV stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is trading 23.88% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -15.75% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -8.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.