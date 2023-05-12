Which Institutions Own Shares In Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is -42.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.53 and a high of $37.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPBI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.06, the stock is -13.86% and -24.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -41.93% off its SMA200. PPBI registered -42.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.81%.

The stock witnessed a -19.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.66%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has around 1430 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $821.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.48. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.02% and -51.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Analyst Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.86M, and float is at 93.32M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scott Sherri V., the company’s Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. SEC filings show that Scott Sherri V. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $18.51 per share for a total of $29616.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20440.0 shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Scott Sherri V. (Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons.) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $31.35 per share for $18810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11856.0 shares of the PPBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, WILCOX EDWARD EARL (President & COO) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $33.38 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 153,782 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI).

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -29.27% down over the past 12 months and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is -23.15% lower over the same period. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is -29.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.