Who are the Institutional Holders in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is 176.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AQST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.79% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is 59.28% and 112.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 135.91% off its SMA200. AQST registered 120.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 173.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.34.

The stock witnessed a 122.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 188.09%, and is 27.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.26% over the week and 12.01% over the month.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $133.79M and $46.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 302.91% and -4.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.30%).

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.63M, and float is at 52.90M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boyd Peter E., the company’s SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. SEC filings show that Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $4050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59532.0 shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Barber Daniel (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 91,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.96 per share for $88073.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AQST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Schobel Alexander Mark (Chief Innovation/Tech Officer) acquired 45,871 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $44036.0. The insider now directly holds 882,871 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST).