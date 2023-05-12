Who are the Institutional Holders in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is -7.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $16.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.31, the stock is -4.40% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -1.81% off its SMA200. PRMW registered 1.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

The stock witnessed a -4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 9240 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.72. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.78% and -13.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primo Water Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.86M, and float is at 155.63M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $16.01 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Primo Water Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) sold a total of 90,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $16.12 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the PRMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) disposed off 3,760 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $60159.0. The insider now directly holds 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW).