Who are the Institutional Holders in Revvity Inc. (PKI)?

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is -15.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.46 and a high of $170.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PKI stock was last observed hovering at around $124.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.18% off its average median price target of $145.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.37% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.36% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.37, the stock is -9.77% and -8.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -12.17% off its SMA200. PKI registered -18.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.84.

The stock witnessed a -11.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.44%, and is -9.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Revvity Inc. (PKI) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $15.11B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.21 and Fwd P/E is 19.76. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.33% and -30.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Revvity Inc. (PKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revvity Inc. (PKI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revvity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year

Revvity Inc. (PKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.16M, and float is at 126.05M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Revvity Inc. (PKI) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Revvity Inc. (PKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Okun Andrew, the company’s Please. SEC filings show that Okun Andrew sold 2,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $136.51 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4356.0 shares.

Revvity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Okun Andrew (Please ) sold a total of 3,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $135.29 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6135.0 shares of the PKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Okun Andrew (Please ) disposed off 1,851 shares at an average price of $135.01 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 8,580 shares of Revvity Inc. (PKI).

Revvity Inc. (PKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -4.01% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is 43.08% higher over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 9.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.