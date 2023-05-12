Who are the Institutional Holders in Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is -4.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.52, the stock is 13.54% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 2.75% off its SMA200. TH registered 116.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.96.

The stock witnessed a 13.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.41%, and is 16.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has around 921 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $502.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.69% and -21.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.30% this year

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.59M, and float is at 27.15M with Short Float at 22.15%.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vlacich Jason Paul, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Vlacich Jason Paul sold 48,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $16.62 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22248.0 shares.

Target Hospitality Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Kalamaras Eric (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 2,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $16.52 per share for $36179.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81134.0 shares of the TH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Kalamaras Eric (EVP and CFO) disposed off 75,126 shares at an average price of $17.44 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 81,134 shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH).