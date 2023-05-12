Who is the Top Investor In Copart Inc. (CPRT)?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is 32.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.10 and a high of $80.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $80.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.45% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.11% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.58, the stock is 2.94% and 8.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 24.32% off its SMA200. CPRT registered 47.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.41%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.20% over the month.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $38.08B and $3.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.89 and Fwd P/E is 30.60. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.68% and 0.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 476.38M, and float is at 427.93M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blunt Matt, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Blunt Matt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $69.36 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Copart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Blunt Matt (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $115.72 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, TRYFOROS THOMAS N (Director) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $114.72 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT).

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading -67.39% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 56.63% higher over the same period. CarMax Inc. (KMX) is -21.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.