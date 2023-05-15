Analysts suggest Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) could spike 32.94% in a year

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is 24.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $40.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -101.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.07, the stock is 12.26% and 11.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.47 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -27.04% off its SMA200. AFRM registered -17.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.35.

The stock witnessed a 6.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.59%, and is 12.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has around 2552 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $1.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.02% and -70.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 297.20M, and float is at 223.32M with Short Float at 19.76%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rabois Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $11.15 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Rabois Keith (Director) sold a total of 17,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $12.77 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17286.0 shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Rabois Keith (Director) disposed off 17,287 shares at an average price of $16.71 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 34,573 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM).