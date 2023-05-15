Analysts suggest Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) could spike 75.62% in a year

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 68.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $8.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -95.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is 21.50% and 22.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.05 million and changing -7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -20.52% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -63.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.92.

The stock witnessed a 6.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 8.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.84% over the week and 12.09% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2570 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $13.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.65% and -75.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.10% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.92M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 11.59%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Christina. SEC filings show that Schwartz Christina sold 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $5729.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Schwartz Christinasold a total of 14,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $1.68 per share for $24375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Schwartz Christina () disposed off 6,296 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $10892.0. The insider now directly holds 771,759 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).