Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -34.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -15.42% and -18.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing -6.86% at the moment leaves the stock -50.83% off its SMA200. AULT registered -66.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.91.

The stock witnessed a -26.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.40%, and is -12.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.72% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 615 employees, a market worth around $35.84M and $134.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.91% and -81.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.80%).

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.60% this year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.43M, and float is at 309.32M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 1,117,949 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $0.09 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52.86 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $0.10 per share for $24450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.74 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) acquired 1,014,661 shares at an average price of $0.09 for $95885.0. The insider now directly holds 51,494,661 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).