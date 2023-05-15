Barclays PLC (BCS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $9.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.46% off the consensus price target high of $15.78 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 9.67% higher than the price target low of $8.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is -1.20% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.21 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -1.39% off its SMA200. BCS registered 7.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.35%.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.36%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 87400 employees, a market worth around $30.13B and $24.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.68. Distance from 52-week low is 30.16% and -18.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.94B, and float is at 3.85B with Short Float at 0.17%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading 11.39% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 22.91% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 9.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.