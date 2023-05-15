Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -52.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -19.32% and -10.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.85 million and changing -5.64% at the moment leaves the stock -61.58% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -78.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.70%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.84%, and is -16.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.07% and -88.23% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 477.48M, and float is at 281.01M with Short Float at 23.97%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURTHY RAMESH,the company’sSVP and CAO. SEC filings show that MURTHY RAMESH sold 945 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Ruiz Hector M. (GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY) sold a total of 3,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.65 per share for $2197.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, MURTHY RAMESH (SVP and CAO) disposed off 3,250 shares at an average price of $0.65 for $2112.0. The insider now directly holds 288,965 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).