Check out this: Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.42 and a high of $33.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.35% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 17.07% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.39, the stock is -5.25% and -6.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.44 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -14.54% off its SMA200. MRO registered -11.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.57.

The stock witnessed a -12.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.32%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 1570 employees, a market worth around $13.88B and $8.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.50 and Fwd P/E is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.29% and -33.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 338.00% this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 628.00M, and float is at 615.13M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Rob L.,the company’sVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that White Rob L. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $22.85 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39344.0 shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Whitehead Dane E (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 90,588 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $32.16 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $32.49 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 886,219 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 21.88% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -4.01% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 8.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.