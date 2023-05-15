Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 10.02% Change This Year

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 10.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $25.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.56% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.56% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is 13.44% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.71 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 15.08% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 47.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

The stock witnessed a 8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.40%, and is 15.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 172648 employees, a market worth around $10.37B and $30.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.22% and -6.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 452.00M, and float is at 450.23M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McSweeney Erin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McSweeney Erin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.60 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29309.0 shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WENDLER DANIEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $21.95 per share for $33185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18266.0 shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Tan Kwang Hooi (Group President) disposed off 3,483 shares at an average price of $22.81 for $79463.0. The insider now directly holds 131,002 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -12.55% down over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 41.17% higher over the same period. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is 27.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.