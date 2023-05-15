Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) up 48.06% since start of the year

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is 48.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 61.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 20.82% and 41.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.2 million and changing -7.95% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. GMDA registered -13.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.77%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.35.

The stock witnessed a 133.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.51%, and is 15.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 14.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 241.07% and -47.81% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.84M, and float is at 58.63M with Short Float at 13.99%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blum Robert I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Blum Robert I bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $77500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52000.0 shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Jenkins Abigail L. (President and CEO) bought a total of 16,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.55 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GMDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, WILLS STEPHEN T (Director) acquired 9,677 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $14999.0. The insider now directly holds 11,677 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA).